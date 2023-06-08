air

This Thursday morning photo shows the sky beyond the Eternal Light Peace Memorial on Mummasburg Road. The sky’s odd coloring is the result of smoke drifting south from Canadian wildfires. Air quality was a Code Red Thursday, but was expected to be reduced to moderate Friday, according to the Department of Health. (Submitted Photo)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is providing commonsense tips to help people stay healthy while current weather patterns push smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada into communities across the commonwealth, increasing the average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air, according to the DOH website.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday for the entire state, but reduced it to moderate Thursday, with an increase to unhealthy forecast for Friday, before dropping to moderate again Saturday and Sunday.

