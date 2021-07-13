This map shows the railroad crossing on Brickcrafters Road between US Route 30 and Spangler Road in Mount Pleasant Township slated for replacement starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, and concluding at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. The road will be closed and a detour in place during construction work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Motorists in Adams County are advised a railroad contractor plans to replace an at-grade crossing on Brickcrafters Road (state Route 2015) between US Route 30 and Spangler Road in Mount Pleasant Township.
Work will be performed from 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, through 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.
