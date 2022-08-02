Climate-smart agriculture, animal health issues such as avian influenza, vector-borne diseases and the spread of the spotted lanternfly will be the focus of displays and presentations at the College of Agricultural Sciences Exhibits Building and Theater during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 9-11.

College of Agricultural Sciences faculty members and Penn State Extension educators will address these and other topics in a series of exhibits:

