The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of Sept. 5.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Catherine Lemaire, 44, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of perjury, forgery, tampering with physical evidence, false swearing, and unsworn falsification to authorities April 26, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
William Miller, 24, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .16, tampering with an ignition interlock system, driving with a BAC above .02 on a suspended license, and driving a vehicle on a suspended license June 2, in Hamiltonban Township. The case was waived to county court.
John Haslup, 59, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct June 5, in Highland Township. The case was held for county court.
Johnny Ortiz, 28, of Aspers, was charged with one count of disregarding a traffic lane and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 10, in Butler Township. The case was held for county court.
Kana Kennedy, 38, of no fixed address, was charged with one count each of theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use it criminally, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use Aug. 3, in Hamiltonban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Megan Leppo, 37, of Hanover, was charged with one count of driving on a suspended license June 24, in Highland Township. The case was waived to county court.
