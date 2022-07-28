Visitors to the Farm Safety Demonstration Area at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 9-11, can learn about the hazards of flowing grain in confined-space grain storages and best practices to avoid and respond to entrapment risks, according to a Penn State release.

Six total demonstrations, at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, will show how grain flows in storage structures, as well as hazards, anchor points and best practices for preventing grain entrapment and engulfment. The demonstrations are supported by a research grant from the Northeast Center for Occupational Health and Safety, an agricultural education, research and prevention center funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

