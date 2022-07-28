Visitors to the Farm Safety Demonstration Area at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 9-11, can learn about the hazards of flowing grain in confined-space grain storages and best practices to avoid and respond to entrapment risks, according to a Penn State release.
Six total demonstrations, at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, will show how grain flows in storage structures, as well as hazards, anchor points and best practices for preventing grain entrapment and engulfment. The demonstrations are supported by a research grant from the Northeast Center for Occupational Health and Safety, an agricultural education, research and prevention center funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, agricultural safety specialists will hold two grain-bin rescue demonstrations to highlight types of rescue devices and training available to first responders for proper management of on-farm incidents involving grain storage. These demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Experts will be available to field questions about safe operating practices around a farm and provide advice on a wide range of safety topics.
The Farm Safety Demonstration Area also will host Penn State faculty members demonstrating the safe use of unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly called drones. Visitors can watch drones in action and learn about their uses in agriculture. The demonstrations will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and at 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Visitors to the Rural Health and Safety Tent, at the end of West Sixth Street and adjacent to the Farm Safety Area, can learn about all-terrain vehicle and bike safety.
Also in the Rural Health and Safety Tent, representatives from AgrAbility for Pennsylvanians will provide information on farming with a disability or a long-term health condition.
Pesticide applicators can earn core pesticide credits by attending 30-minute presentations from the Worker Protection Standard program. Two classes, each worth one core credit, will take place in the Rural Health and Safety tent.
“Personal Protection Equipment — Head to Toe: Handlers, Protect Yourself From Pesticides” will occur at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“Personal Protection — What’s Involved in a Respirator Fit Test?” will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.