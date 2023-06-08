Maps are now available at the Adams County Farm Service Agency (FSA) office for acreage reporting purposes, according to an FSA release.
“Get your maps now in time for planting season. Call, email or visit the county office to get yours today,” the release reads.
See the following acreage reporting deadlines for Adams County:
• June 15 Spring barley, spring oats, rye, triticale, spring wheat
• July 17: Corn, soybeans, sorghum, CRP/CREP, perennial forage, hemp, all other crops not specifically listed under another date
• Aug. 15: Beans, cabbage
In order to maintain program eligibility and benefits, timely acreage reports must be filed. Failure to file an acreage report by the crop acreage reporting deadline may cause ineligibility for future program benefits. FSA will not accept acreage reports provided more than a year after the acreage reporting deadline.
Producers are encouraged to file their acreage reports as soon as planting is completed.
Contact the Adams County FSA Office at 717-334-4216, ext. 2 to get maps.
