South Mountain Audubon Society will sponsor at walk at Big Spring, Newville, Pa., on Saturday July 30. This is a relatively level walk along a road that follows a creek. Meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking area where Big Spring Road intersects with Springfield Road just outside of Newville, which is about 30 miles north of Gettysburg. After meeting, vehicles will be staged at various parking areas along the road for those who do not wish to do the entire walk, and so people can carpool back to the starting point. Bring water and a snack and be aware that there are no restrooms available. The walk is free and open to the public.
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The guest speaker will be Pastor Linda Summers. Bring a bagged lunch; beverages will be provided. Special welcome to all newcomers.
Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Annual Summer Book Sale Bonanza is July 28-30, at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Five free books per child who attends. Special for teachers Friday only, 15 free classroom appropriate books per teacher. Saturday, $5 per bag sale, buy two get one free. Food truck available for breakfast and lunch Thursday and Friday.
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. at the National Apple Museum, Silik Pavillion. The program will be a Flower Fest “Brown Bag Workshop.” Members will bring a floral container in a brown bag along with cut flowers and greenery from their gardens. They will take their container home with an arrangement made by another member. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, is holding an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the church hall on Sunday Aug. 21, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs are available. All are welcome and no reservations are needed. For additional information, call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Li’s Buffet. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
The New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAS) will offer a historical walking tour on July 30, at 7:30 p.m., meeting on the town circle. Walk will be about 65 minutes. More information on Facebook and at NOAHS17350 @gmail.com.
