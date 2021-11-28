Please join the Adams County Historical Society at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 in Valentine Hall for a special program honoring the service of a fallen hero – Private Joseph A. Williams – a brother, son, cousin, and friend to so many. His story is just one of many heroic episodes in the First World War.
Williams was one of seven Black citizens from Adams County who went to war in 1917. He would be the only one not to return home. Williams was killed in France on Sept. 28, 1918, where his body remains today.
