Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars anticipates awarding in excess of $125,000 in scholarships in 2021 thanks to continued community support through establishing scholarships and fundraising.

Any graduating senior who lives in the Gettysburg Area School District and attends public, private, cyber or home school classes is eligible and invited to apply by April 1 at www.gettysburgdfs.org, according to a release from the organization. A recorded Application Tips Zoom session is available on the organization’s Facebook page.

