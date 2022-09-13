The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Adams and Franklin county residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority Park in Gettysburg, according to an Alzheimer’s Association release.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s, their personal reasons to join the fight to end the disease.

