The Gettysburg Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (NER-PA-308) recently had the honor of having two of its cadets awarded the prestigious Ray Aviation Scholarship, according to a release from the group.
The Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Ray Aviation Scholarship Fund is a scholarship program funded by the Ray Foundation, managed by EAA, and administered through the EAA Chapter network. Through the support of the Ray Foundation, EAA provides up to $10,000 to deserving youths to cover their flight training expenses, totaling $1,550,000 in scholarships annually.
Adrian Garcia was chosen by the Gettysburg “Barnstormers” Chapter 1041 of the EAA. Madison Richardson was chosen by the Hagerstown Chapter 36 of the EAA as its scholarship recipient.
“Both cadets are motivated and outstanding students. They are both members of the Gettysburg Civil Air Patrol (CAP) squadron and the Gettysburg ‘Barnstormers’ (EAA) and have set their sights on goals to attend military academies and to become military pilots,” the release reads.
Young adults who are interested in becoming pilots can apply for the Ray Foundation scholarship through a local EAA Chapter. Applicants are interviewed on many topics related to aviation and education to determine their long-term aviation goals. Being chosen means that the candidate has the right “Stuff” to succeed in the world of aviation.
“This is an excellent example of how two volunteer organizations( CAP and EAA) can work together to help mentor and educate our youth in the many possibilities of an aviation/STEM based career,” the release reads.
The Civil Air Patrol (gocivilairpatrol.com) is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Airforce. CAP’s missions for America are many, and today’s adults and cadets perform their duties with the same vigilance as its founding members, preserving CAP’s 80-year legacy of service while maintaining its commitment to nearly 1,500 communities nationwide.
For more information on the Gettysburg Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, visit Gettysburg.cap.gov
