The Gettysburg Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (NER-PA-308) recently had the honor of having two of its cadets awarded the prestigious Ray Aviation Scholarship, according to a release from the group.

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Ray Aviation Scholarship Fund is a scholarship program funded by the Ray Foundation, managed by EAA, and administered through the EAA Chapter network. Through the support of the Ray Foundation, EAA provides up to $10,000 to deserving youths to cover their flight training expenses, totaling $1,550,000 in scholarships annually.

