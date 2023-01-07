A man was arrested on warrants after a trespassing complaint at an area residence, according to Cumberland Township Police.
Joseph Peterson of Quarryville, Pa., was wanted on Lancaster County warrants linked to charges of alleged fraud and receiving stolen property, police said.
Police were dispatched at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, Cumberland Acting Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger said.
In the 100 block of Misty Ridge Road, a male visitor was allegedly “refusing to leave” after a resident “told him that he was no longer welcome at the home,” according to police.
Peterson was arrested without incident and taken to Adams County Prison, with assistance from National Park Service law enforcement personnel, police said.
No Adams County charges had been filed against Peterson, 33, as of Friday evening, said Rosenberger.
