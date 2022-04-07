The National Park Service (NPS) is accepting applications through April 15 for the 2022 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program at Catoctin Mountain Park.
This is an exciting opportunity for high school students to spend eight weeks this summer doing meaningful outdoor work in a national park site from June 20 to Aug. 12, according to a NPS release.
The position will involve daily outdoor labor, working in heat, and using a variety of hand tools. The work projects include trail maintenance, vegetation trimming, foot bridge repair, invasive plant control, and painting.
The YCC will learn about forest plant and wildlife identification, tool use and maintenance, safety, teamwork, and the variety of careers available in the NPS.
Four YCC will be selected through a random drawing. Applicants must be 15 – 18 years of age. The hourly rate of pay will be $15. The YCC will work 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the release.
Applications may be obtained online www.nps.gov/subjects/youthprograms/ycc.htm or by contacting Becky_Loncosky@nps.gov. Completed application forms must be either emailed to Becky or mailed and postmarked by April 15 to Catoctin Mountain Park, ATTN: Becky Loncosky, 6602 Foxville Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
