The Adams County Library System is rolling out the red carpet for a former FBI agent turned author who will discuss his work on Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m., at the main branch in Gettysburg. Registration is required.

William Alan Larsh, of Waynesboro, will talk about his recently published book, “Never Volunteer,” an amusing, historical story about a savvy, street-smart kid, Montgomery “Monty” A. Culpepper, from Baltimore City, according to a library release.

