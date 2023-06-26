The Adams County Library System is rolling out the red carpet for a former FBI agent turned author who will discuss his work on Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m., at the main branch in Gettysburg. Registration is required.
William Alan Larsh, of Waynesboro, will talk about his recently published book, “Never Volunteer,” an amusing, historical story about a savvy, street-smart kid, Montgomery “Monty” A. Culpepper, from Baltimore City, according to a library release.
The tale is based on a true story and real love letters from World War II.
This is Larsh’s third book.
His 2016 historical novel, “L’Archevêque,” is about a French fur trader in the 1700s, which happens to be his direct ancestor Paul L’Archevêque, also known as Paul Larsh.
In October 2017, Larsh published a memoir, “The FBI – They Eat Their Young.” This book disclosed fascinating details of the inner workings of the FBI, as well as exposing a dark side of the FBI executive management.
Following the presentation in the third floor meeting room of the main library branch in Gettysburg on Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m., Larsh’s books will be available for sale.
William Alan Larsh was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended Perry Hall Senior High School and graduated from Towson University with magna cum laude honors in 1984. He spent his career working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1984 until his retirement in 2012.
Larsh has been married since 1984 to his wife, Cindy. He has a son, Ethan; a daughter, Mary Walck; a granddaughter, Lucy, to whom Never Volunteer was dedicated; and a grandson, Jack, born two months ago.
Larsh enjoys golfing at the Waynesboro Country Club, traveling to his favorite destination, the Highlands of Scotland, and spending time with his family.
