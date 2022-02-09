The Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District, made up of more than 70 businesses in Gettysburg’s Steinwehr Avenue neighborhood, is offering a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 3-6 p.m., at the Gettysburg Heritage Center, according to a release issued by Jill Sellers, Main Street Gettysburg.
The job fair will offer on-the-spot interviews and in some cases on-the-spot offers for jobs in Gettysburg’s tourism industry, including attractions, lodging, restaurants and retail, according to the release.
