LEARNING — YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County teachers Peggy Drasher, left, and Kori Backel work with children in the Pre-K Countys program. The YW recently opened Pre-K counts classrooms at its 909 Fairfield Road and 50 Expedition Trail facilities. It will host an open house 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 11 at both sites.
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County recently expanded its childcare offerings with a free, well-rounded, educational-based Kindergarten preparatory program.
The public is invited to learn more about YWCA Pre-K Counts during open houses scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11. This event will be held at both childcare locations, 909 Fairfield Road and 50 Expedition Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.