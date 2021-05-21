The Living Bible Fellowship Church will hold a Recognition of Ordination service for Pastor John Hanner on Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m., according to a release from the church.
Pastor Hanner was ordained by the Bible Fellowship Church Denomination on April 27 in Allentown. The church will recognize Pastor Hanner’s ordination at this service, which is open to the public, according to the release.
