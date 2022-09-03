Flu vaccinations will once again be offered at WellSpan Health primary care practices and pharmacies beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a WellSpan release.

Patients can begin scheduling appointments using MyWellSpan or calling their office or pharmacy. People do not need to be an existing WellSpan patient to schedule a flu vaccine appointment, according to the release.

