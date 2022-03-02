The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of Feb. 23.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Thomas Sims, Jr., 40, of Aspers, was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and harassment Oct. 2,2021, in Butler Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kathleen Kotoski, 29, of Union Bridge, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Rigby, 40, of Fairfield, was charged with careless driving, disregard of traffic lanes, two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol, and four counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance March 12, 2021, in Hamiltonban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Vincent King, 73, of Gettysburg, was charged with careless driving and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol June 27, 2021, in Cumberland County. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Martin, 37, of Orrtanna, was charged with simple assault and harassment Jan. 19, 2022, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
