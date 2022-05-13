A team from Upper Adams Middle School earned first place Wednesday in the 2022 Adams County Middle School Envirothon at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center.
In the event hosted by the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD), students took competitive exams on wildlife, forestry, soils, and managing waste.
The Upper Adams Black team earned 265 points, followed by the Upper Adams Gold team with 261, and the New Oxford Middle School Marcellus Shale team came in with 248 points, according to a release.
High school Envirothon competition was last week at the same location, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Teams from Littlestown earned first and third places, and a Gettysburg team was second as students completed tasks such as identifying animal species based on pelts, a skull, and other clues.
