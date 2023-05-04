The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS), celebrating 17 years providing planetarium programs to the public, is now offering Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families and Saturday evening for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium, according to a release issued by Todd Ullery, planetarium director.
“These will be our last programs until September,” the release reads.
This month the planetarium is featuring a children’s program, One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure, and Defying Gravity: It IS Rocket Science. For older family members, there is Forward! To the Moon, and Hot and Energetic Universe.
2 p.m., One World, One Sky
3:20 p.m., Defying Gravity: It IS Rocket Science
7 p.m., Forward! To the Moon
8:20 p.m., Hot and Energetic Universe
The planetarium is located in the York Learning Center at 301 E. 6th Ave. in York. Admission is $4.00 for adults; $3.00 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1.00 each. Cash and most credit and debit cards are accepted. Private show reservations are available starting at $40 for up to 60 people. The website is www.AstroYork.com.
On Saturday, May 13, YCAS will offer a public Starwatch at its Observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York, 8-10 p.m.
The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope recent images and other current astronomy topics.
“Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects,” the release reads.
If anyone has a telescope and is unsure how to use it they may bring it to the observatory where experts will help them, according to the release.
While this event is free and open to the public, a donation will help the society to continue to bring astronomical events to York County and surrounding areas.
If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, visit www.astroyork.com or the Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society.
