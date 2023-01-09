Felony charges were filed against a man accused of fighting with and spitting on police officers near New Oxford.
Nathaniel Bollinger, 22, was charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault, five felony counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, possessing marijuana, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to a magisterial docket.
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) Patrolman Christan Norris was dispatched about 2:12 a.m. Thursday, to the area of Carlisle Pike and Brickyard Road in Oxford Township “for a report of a male in the middle of the roadway yelling at cars and stopping traffic,” according to the affidavit of probable cause he filed.
Norris saw Bollinger “attempting to hide what appeared to be narcotics, behind a telephone pole,” according information in the affidavit.
Norris exited his vehicle, approached Bollinger, and told him to put his hands on the vehicle’s hood, according to the affidavit.
“While attempting to handcuff Bollinger a brief struggle ensued and Bollinger was able to break free of my control,” Norris wrote in the affidavit.
Bollinger allegedly “began yelling” at Norris and “not complying with my lawful commands” that he “go to the ground,” Norris wrote in the affidavit.
Norris drew his Taser, but the “deployment was not successful,” after which Bollinger allegedly yelled an obscenity and displayed his middle finger as he ran north along Carlisle Pike, according to the affidavit.
Bollinger “ran into a parking lot where Pennsylvania State Police were able to intercept him,” and where he allegedly “began to fight” three troopers and Norris, according to the affidavit.
As Bollinger was being put into a police car, he is accused of spitting in the faces of five officers, according to the affidavit.
A search of the area where Norris first saw Bollinger allegedly “yielded a small amount of Marijuana in a black canister,” according to the affidavit.
Bollinger was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $25,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Bollinger’s home address was listed as Red Lion on a magisterial docket but he was identified as a New Oxford resident in the criminal complaint.
