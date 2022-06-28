The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast has been rescheduled from July 4 to Monday, July 11 due to the holiday. While the breakfast is normally on the first Monday of each month, the second Monday was chosen for this month at the usual site, the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery on state Route 234.
Along with the change of date, there will also be a format change this month. Normally a local pastor delivers the message after the opening singing and leads the group in prayer. However, with recent concerns and meetings on immigration, it was decided to have a member of the group relate the story of escaping from East Germany when the border closed back in the 1960s. Local Christian layman Klaus Bergmann’s family was trapped in the eastern bloc of Eastern Germany after World War II when the Russia closed the border to stop the citizens from escaping to the free American, British and French controlled sectors of Germany and to the Free World.
The prayer breakfast gathering will begin, as usual with 7:30 a.m. with coffee and ordering breakfast, followed by Bergmann’s presentation and then prayer. Fellowship will extend to about 9 a.m.
