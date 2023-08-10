Casey

Casey

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) applauded an executive order to screen U.S. investments in national security sectors that are made in countries of concern, including the People’s Republic of China, according to a release from Casey’s office Wednesday.

As a lead sponsor of the recently-passed Outbound Investment Transparency Act, Casey has been pushing for congressional and executive action so the U.S. can better understand the risks of allowing foreign competitors to gain access to technology and know-how in national security sectors, according to the release.

