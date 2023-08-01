Adams County

American Cancer Society’s Adams County Relay For Life fundraiser is Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-10 p.m. at Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. This team walking event to fight cancer also features food trucks, craft vendors, entertainment, WellSpan’s mobile mammography van to tour, a cancer survivor celebration and a luminaria ceremony. Register at www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty.

