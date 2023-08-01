Adams County
American Cancer Society’s Adams County Relay For Life fundraiser is Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-10 p.m. at Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. This team walking event to fight cancer also features food trucks, craft vendors, entertainment, WellSpan’s mobile mammography van to tour, a cancer survivor celebration and a luminaria ceremony. Register at www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty.
The Master Gardeners of Adams County invite the public to a free garden event, “Buzz, Blooms and Beyond,” Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Pike, Gettysburg.
Free vintage farm tractor display, the Tom Walter Collection, until the end of July, at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville. Dozens of pre-1960 restored and original condition tractors, all brands and colors, near Oakside Community Park. All ages are welcome, adults and kids may sit on tractors and parents can take pictures. Open daily during daylight hours.
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Following the $4 luncheon, Suzanne Landis will speak about Human Rights Day. No reservations needed.
Forever Love Rescue at The Kitty Corner will host a First Friday Bake Sale for the Kitties from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Lucky Paw, 35 York St., Gettysburg. Cakes, cookies, brownies, pie, bread, and more are to be available.
Biglerville
Bingo will be held Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Biglerville Garden Club (BGC) is inviting folks to join, call Terry Cabana, president, 717-677-9344. BGC next meets Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the National Apple Museum. The topic is “Brown Bag Workshop.” Bring a floral container in a brown bag, along with cut flowers from your garden. Members swap bags and make a floral arrangement, then take home their containers with an arrangement created by another.
Biglerville High School Class of 1960 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for lunch at the Gettysburg Family Restaurant. Let Nancy know if you will be attending for seating count.
Fairfield
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall Sunday, Aug. 13, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread sticks, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs available. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev. Bruce Davis, retired minister. All men are welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Ventura’s in Fairfield on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Gettysburg College parking area on Constitution Avenue across from Child Care Center at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to walk on campus in the shade, with lunch at The Bullet Hole dining facility in the Student Union at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, is Aug. 17-19 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
Hunterstown
Crafters and vendors are needed for the Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 21, 174 Red Bridge Road, with food available including chicken corn chowder. Tables are $25. 717-797-6155
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 64th class reunion Thursday, Aug. 10, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover, at 11 a.m. All classmates, as well as former classmates, are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for more information.
Wenksville
The Waybright and Catherine Black family reunion is Sunday, Aug. 6, at 12:30 p.m. at the family homestead along Piney Mountain, just over Flicker Hill 1.5 miles northwest of Wenksville, current home of Randy and Ellen Black, reunion hosts.
Elsewhere
St. David’s Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, is hosting a bake, jewelry, purse and scarf sale Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
