Arendtsville Water distribution system will be flushed on Wednesday, Dec. 2, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The ran date is Thursday, Dec. 3. Customers are advised that flushing may create discolored and dirty water and/or lack of pressure. The condition will clear shortly after the flushing is completed. Customers should monitor their water before washing, bathing or cooking. Borough officials apologize for any inconvenience to residents.
