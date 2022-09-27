Congressman John Joyce, M.D., (R-PA-13) was honored Monday as a 2022 Medicare Advantage Champion for his strong advocacy on behalf of Pennsylvania seniors’ access to quality, affordable health coverage options, according to Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) release.
Presented by BMA, the nation’s leading research and advocacy organization supporting Medicare Advantage, the award recognizes lawmakers who have worked in a bipartisan fashion to strengthen and protect Medicare Advantage, the public-private partnership within Medicare, according to the release.
More than 29 million seniors and Americans with disabilities nationwide choose enrollment in a Medicare Advantage plan, including more than 86,000 beneficiaries in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District alone.
“Pennsylvania seniors deserve to know who is standing up for their health care needs in Washington. On behalf of our nearly 600,000 grassroots advocates nationwide, we’re proud to honor Congressman Joyce with our Medicare Advantage Champion award for doing exactly that,” said Mary Beth Donahue, president and chief executive officer of Better Medicare Alliance. “Like each of this year’s awardees, Congressman Joyce has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to secure and strengthen the high-quality, affordable, coordinated care offered by Medicare Advantage. With Medicare Advantage beneficiaries reporting a 94% satisfaction rate and saving nearly $2,000 in health care expenses per year, we look forward to continuing to work alongside leaders like Congressman Joyce to protect seniors’ health and financial wellbeing by protecting Medicare Advantage.”
The Medicare Advantage Champion award is Better Medicare Alliance’s highest honor, presented annually to members of Congress who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting seniors’ Medicare Advantage coverage, according to the release.
