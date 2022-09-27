joyce

Congressman John Joyce accepts the 2022 Medicare Advantage Champion award from Better Medicare Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Beth Donahue. (Submitted Photo)

Congressman John Joyce, M.D., (R-PA-13) was honored Monday as a 2022 Medicare Advantage Champion for his strong advocacy on behalf of Pennsylvania seniors’ access to quality, affordable health coverage options, according to Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) release.

Presented by BMA, the nation’s leading research and advocacy organization supporting Medicare Advantage, the award recognizes lawmakers who have worked in a bipartisan fashion to strengthen and protect Medicare Advantage, the public-private partnership within Medicare, according to the release.

