Following a community-wide survey, “My Place at the Table” is the winning theme chosen for The People Project 2022, a collaborative arts event designed to connect and uplift the community, according to an arts council release.
All Adams County residents are invited to participate by creating art, sharing stories, or performing music focused on the theme “My Place at the Table.” The project is administered by the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC).
“We are thrilled at the excitement generated by the community survey, and we see the wave of enthusiasm growing as people create art based on the selected theme, ‘My Place at the Table,’ because there are incredible, inclusive possibilities for that theme’s interpretation,” said Lisa Cadigan, founder of The People Project and ACAC director of arts outreach and community resources.
“My Place at the Table” was one of five themes spawned by community visioning sessions held in February. This description is an overview of how the theme could spark arts projects, ranging from visual art such as painting, drawing and photography, as well as written and spoken essays or poetry, plus performance-based arts such as dance and music:
My Place at the Table: Gathering around a dinner table can inspire conversations. And some of us have had more time to gather over family meals during the past two pandemic years. Can you imagine the stories we could share about our family meals? But this theme can also speak to inclusion and diversity, such as having a place at the table in terms of a business, a board, a voice.
To participate in The People Project 2022: All residents of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to contact Cadigan by email at lcadigan@adamsarts.org by May 20, with “The People Project” in the subject line. Simply expressing interest in participation is all that is needed at this time. Work samples are not required, however, if applicants have examples of their art, whether visual, written or performance-based, they are welcome to attach them or send links.
While established artists, voices and performers are encouraged to apply, the ACAC expressly invites artists, voices and performers of all generations who haven’t had the opportunity to be seen or heard previously, for a full range of perspectives to be represented in The People Project 2022.
Shortly after the May 20 application deadline, each applicant will be asked to submit a proposal for artwork they envision creating. Over the summer and early fall, participants will be creating and/or rehearsing their works, guided and nurtured by the ACAC.
“Ultimately, the thing that excites us the most is witnessing the power of the arts, as it sparks our Adams County community in positive, creative and community-building ways, culminating in The People Project 2022 performance event this fall,” Cadigan said. “The collaborative process of this project expands the perspectives of everyone who contributes or observes.”
Performance dates for The People Project 2022 are set for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at Mela Kitchen’s Core Theater, a new performance venue created at the restaurant, housed in a reimagined, former movie theater. It’s located at 1865 Gettysburg Village Drive at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg.
Funding for The People Project 2022 has been provided by PA Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Background
The People Project is a performance and visual arts project originally created in 2017 by Cadigan. Established as a live storytelling event, the goal of The People Project is to provide a creative community outlet for people to share their experiences on a theme by expressing themselves through first-person, narrative storytelling (the focus has broadened to include stories, plus art, music, etc.), to hone performers’ skills by providing guidance and coaching, to foster empathy, and to uplift and inspire the community by sharing these creations through a live and/or video performance experience.
For more information, see adamsarts.org, or any of the ACAC’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
