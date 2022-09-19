ACNB Corporation was recognized, with a ranking of #26, by the Central Penn Business Journal on its annual list of the Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an ACNB release. This is the fifth consecutive year ACNB Corporation has achieved this recognition.

“The 2022 Fastest Growing Companies have thrived over the past three years. Running a successful business is never easy, but this year’s honorees really stepped up to the plate during a time of uncertainty and many unanticipated challenges,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of the Central Penn Business Journal. “We, at the Central Penn Business Journal, are pleased to recognize this year’s honorees.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.