ACNB Corporation was recognized, with a ranking of #26, by the Central Penn Business Journal on its annual list of the Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an ACNB release. This is the fifth consecutive year ACNB Corporation has achieved this recognition.
“The 2022 Fastest Growing Companies have thrived over the past three years. Running a successful business is never easy, but this year’s honorees really stepped up to the plate during a time of uncertainty and many unanticipated challenges,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of the Central Penn Business Journal. “We, at the Central Penn Business Journal, are pleased to recognize this year’s honorees.”
James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer, said: “At ACNB Corporation, the financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services Inc., our vision is focused on growth as an organization by building relationships and finding solutions to serve the evolving financial and insurance needs of consumers, businesses and other entities throughout our geographic footprint in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Central Pennsylvania, however, is the place of our founding. Our roots run deep and can be traced back to the crossroads of Gettysburg in 1857. So, this recognition in 2022 is especially meaningful as ACNB Bank celebrates its 165th anniversary. Our organizational longevity is directly attributable to the generations of dedicated staff members that fulfilled, and continue to fulfill, our commitment to customers, shareholders and communities served.”
“Specific to this Fastest Growing Companies recognition is revenue growth, which is a result of ACNB Corporation’s community bank acquisitions in recent years in alignment with our plans for strategic inorganic growth in tandem with ongoing organic growth,” he added. “As in the past four years, ACNB Corporation is truly honored to be recognized for our achievements and excited for the positive momentum as we continue to execute our plans for the future.”
In order to be eligible for consideration in this ranking for 2022, companies were required to show revenue of at least $500,000 in each of the fiscal years ending 2019, 2020 and 2021, as well as revenue growth in 2021, as compared to 2019, according to the release.
Companies headquartered in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry or York were eligible for nomination.
SEK CPAs & Advisors, the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Fastest Growing Companies program, coordinated the ranking formula leading to the recognition of large and small companies according to revenue growth over the three-year period. Including both dollar and percentage revenue increases, this ranking formula resulted in the final list of 44 honorees recognized at a celebration event held at the Hilton Harrisburg in Harrisburg, Pa., on Sept. 12, when specific rankings were revealed.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $2.7 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and ACNB Insurance Services Inc., Westminster, Md. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, Pa., and Hunt Valley, Md., according to the release.
As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, Md., respectively. ACNB Insurance Services Inc. is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, Md., and Gettysburg.
For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, visit acnb.com.
Fastest Growing Companies is a program of the Central Penn Business Journal and is presented by SEK CPAs & Advisors. The Celebration Sponsor is Highmark. For more information about the awards and honorees, visit CPBJ.com/event/fastest-growing-companies, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.