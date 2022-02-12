Peter Martin was appointed chair of the Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC) Board at its Feb. 10 meeting, according to an Adams Economic Alliance release.
Martin, developer and manager of Amblebrook at Gettysburg, replaces Michael Cogliano, vice president and president of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, as board chair.
“We are indebted to Michael for his tremendous character and leadership which guided our organization, and Adams County, through the pandemic landscape. It’s important to note this was during a time when he simultaneously navigated the pandemic crisis on the healthcare front, in his professional capacity with WellSpan Health,” said Robin Fitzptraick, alliance president. “I honestly don’t know how he balanced it all, except to say that his service to our community on both fronts is simply an incredible gift.”
Adams Economic Alliance’s mission is to develop and implement creative community-based strategies to enhance economic opportunity and foster a dynamic framework for balanced growth and development through three organizations: Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and Adams County General Authority (ACGA), in addition to ACEDC.
Some of the alliance’s accomplishments, during Cogliano’s time as board chair include the administration of pandemic relief funds, $1.135 million through CHIRP, and $9.3 million in the FAIR grant program, in partnership with the County of Adams. Additionally, the organization oversaw the sale of the Gettysburg Station site, currently in development.
“During my time as chair, I developed an appreciation for the impact the ACEDC has on our business community. Robin and Kaycee work tirelessly, with limited staff, and our talented board is devoted to supporting our growing community. I’ve learned much from this experience, and I will be a better community partner because of it,” Cogliano said.
Martin hopes to lead the group in a positive manner.
“Mike was a fantastic leader and a calm voice in turbulent times, he was the right person to lead ACEDC at the right time, and I hope to bring the same steady leadership Mike inspired,” Martin said. “I have been blessed to be part of this community, and it’s an honor for me to serve and give back through ACEDC.”
Four board members were elected to additional terms in January: David Laughman, mayor of Arendtsville, second term; Ned Leppo, Columbia Gas, second term; Joseph Malda, Met-Ed/First Energy, second term; and Carrie Stuart, The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, third term.
“Economic development is a concept many people have a hard time understanding,” Fitzpatrick said. “But when you associate these incredibly talented, knowledgeable community members as the friendly faces of economic development, as well as experts in their varied fields, it becomes easier to understand that the Alliance is all about building and sustaining Adams County’s business community.”
A total of 27 community members, including Martin and Cogliano, dedicate their time and talents to the alliance’s three boards, according to the release.
Additional ACEDC board members are: Nick Bair, Brechbill & Helman Construction; Chad Collie, New Oxford Chamber of Commerce; Shawn Eckenrode, Adams County Technical Institute; Robert Gordon, Hamiltonban Township; Ronald Hankey, Adams County Industrial Development Authority; Barbara Hartman, Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties; Carrie Nace, Novak Strategic Solutions; Peter North, Gettysburg College; Karl Pietrzak, Destination Gettysburg; Steve Rasmussen, Adams Electric Cooperative; Marty Karsteter Qually, Adams County commissioner; Wayne Steinour, ACNB Bank; and Shanon Toal, Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce.
Martin, a civil engineer, owns and operates PJ Martin Engineering in Gettysburg. An Adams County native who was raised on his family’s farm just outside of Gettysburg, Martin graduated from Gettysburg High School and earned his civil engineering degree from Temple University. He returned to Adams County in 2006 to raise his family and pursue engineering as a career. Martin launched his business in March of 2013, to provide land development, civil and municipal engineering services, according to the release.
In addition to his community involvement with the alliance, Martin also serves on the Adams County Planning Commission, The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County board, is engineer of record for Huntington Township, and coaches fourth and fifth grade boys’ basketball at Saint Xavier School.
For more information on the alliance, see adamsalliance.org, or follow Adams Economic Alliance on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
