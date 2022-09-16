The Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance (CPAA) will host its 17th Annual WoofStock festival on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg. Presenting sponsor for this year’s event is Faulkner Subaru of Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg, according to a CPAA release.
As always, the event promises lots of food, fur and fun for people and canines of all ages. Enjoy live music by Donna Jean Foster at Kunkel Plaza and Kandace Farhat near the Walnut Street Bridge entrance.
Shop dozens of vendors offering a variety of pet-themed and non pet-themed crafts and supplies, and find delicious foods from local food trucks. Area rescue groups will be on hand with adoptable animals looking for their forever homes. WoofStock T-shirts and great raffle items also will be available, according to the release.
A lure course is being offered in the grassy area near the Civic Center. Cost is $5 per run. Pet blessings will be held at the Pine Street Presbyterian Church booth from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The always popular pet costume contest also will be held at Kunkel Plaza at 3 p.m.; entry fee is $10 per contestant.
A low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Stephens courtyard, 221 N. Front St. Vaccines cost $10 each. Microchipping is available for $25, which includes registration fee. Cash or credit card only. All cats must be in a carrier; dogs must be on a non-retractable leash. “Thanks to Drs. Lindsay Knouse and Michelle Nelson of Lambs Gap Animal Hospital for volunteering their time for this clinic,” the release reads.
Pet parents will want to take advantage of chair massages offered by HACC massage therapy students, and check out Cheers to You, which will provide wine, beer and wine slushies. A portion of sales will benefit animals cared for by CPAA. Characters with The Enchanted Teapot will also be on hand throughout the day.
There is no fee for admission, but donations are encouraged to support animals in need.
Proceeds from the event support CPAA’s Hounds of Prison Education (HOPE) program, which rehabilitates rescued dogs by pairing them with inmates at SCI Camp Hill for training, as well as the medical care and supplies needed for dogs CPAA has in foster care.
