The Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance (CPAA) will host its 17th Annual WoofStock festival on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg. Presenting sponsor for this year’s event is Faulkner Subaru of Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg, according to a CPAA release.

As always, the event promises lots of food, fur and fun for people and canines of all ages. Enjoy live music by Donna Jean Foster at Kunkel Plaza and Kandace Farhat near the Walnut Street Bridge entrance.

