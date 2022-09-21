A popular organ concert series returns to Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community this fall with Richard Frey on Sunday, Sept. 25, and Victor Fields on Sunday, Nov. 13, according to a Brethren Home Foundation release.
The free, public performances will take place in Nicarry Meetinghouse, beginning at 2:30 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken.
The concert is part of a series highlighting Cross Keys Village’s 150-year-old Jardine organ. That instrument has spent time on both coasts of the United States; it once belonged to the University of Washington. It was rebuilt and enlarged by Brunner and Heller in 1983 after being acquired by York Hospital and moved to the East Coast. It was given to Cross Keys Village in 1996 and moved into Nicarry Meetinghouse when that facility was built in 2000.
Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and state Route 94, less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signage is available at other entrances. Ample free parking is available.
For more information about this fine arts event, call Joan at 717-624-5165
