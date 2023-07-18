Adams County
Veterans of the Army Air Corp, Army Air Force, Air Force will meet for breakfast Thursday at 9 a.m. at Federal Pointe Grill, formerly Dunlap’s Restaurant, Buford Avenue, Gettysburg, across from the post office. All veterans are invited.
“Rendezvous with an Author” is Tuesday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 53 E. Middle St. Author Mark Greathouse will speak on the history of the American frontier as part of Historic Gettysburg Adams County’s Educational Speaker Series. Doors open at 7 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public. A fifth-generation Texan, Greathouse is a member of the Western Writers of America Society. His presentation will include real-life tales drawn from his family’s history dating back to 1845.
A Fly Tying Demonstration featuring Dan Herrick, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), is set for Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Open to the public.
Free vintage farm tractor display, the Tom Walter Collection, until the end of July, at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville. Dozens of pre-1960 restored and original condition tractors, all brands and colors, near Oakside Community Park. All ages are welcome, adults and kids may sit on tractors and parents can take pictures. Open daily during daylight hours.
Physical Fitness Task Force is offering a Gettysburg Garden Walk Monday July 24, at 6 p.m. Meet before start time in the Gettysburg Rec Park South Howard Avenue lot, and walk to three neighboring gardens. Walk will be accompanied by John Maciolek of the Gettysburg Green Gathering and a native plant expert. The walk is about two miles on flat sidewalks. In case of lightening storms the walk will be held on Tuesday, July 25, same time and place.
Biglerville
Folks are invited to the monthly Community Breakfast on Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365. All are welcome.
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will celebrate Christmas in July with a Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Packing Party Saturday, July 29, at 12 noon. Hot dogs and drink will be provided; those attending may bring side dishes or snacks. Following the meal, shoeboxes will be packed for needy children around the world. Participants are welcome to bring school supplies, hygiene items and other small items. For more information, call the church office at 717-677-7409.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold its monthly meat raffle on July 21. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal at 6 p.m.; raffle starts at 7 p.m. Meal is fish fry, baked potato bar, coleslaw and homemade desserts. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall Sunday, Aug. 13, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread sticks, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs available. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
The York Area Rose Society will meet Saturday, July 22, at 9:30 a.m. at Nancy Redington’s, 347 Leedy Way East, Chambersburg. The program will be “Tricks to Make Your Arrangement A Winner.” This hands-on workshop is a joint meeting with the Gettysburg Dahlia Society. Bring a vase, clippers, and any flowers and greens available in your garden. RSVP 717-264-6488 or email rosered1@comcast.net. All dahlia and rose lovers are welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, July 18, at 12 noon, at C&D in New Oxford.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, July 20, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
Saint Francis Xavier Church PCCW and Knights of Columbus rummage sale, Saturday, July 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Knights of Columbus also selling food.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will meet July 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Perkin’s Restaurant, York Road. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at Hunterstown Diner on Wednesday, July 19, at 12:30 p.m. Classmates, spouses and guests welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Gettysburg College parking area on Constitution Avenue, across from Child Care Center, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, to walk on campus with lunch at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Diner. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg will host bingo Sunday July 23. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 33 bingo games and small games of chance. Food is available. Call Dawn at 717-353-9413 for information.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 64th class reunion Thursday, Aug. 10, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover, at 11 a.m. All classmates, as well as former classmates, are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for more information.
Elsewhere
St. David’s Lutheran Church,1032 Musselman Road, Hanover is hosting a bake, jewelry, purse and scarf sale Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Taneytown Artisan Fest is Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring fine art and crafts for sale, family activities, live entertainment, and food vendors. Admission is free at Taneytown Memorial Park, Md., Route 140 at Park Drive. Call 410-848-7272 for information, or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
