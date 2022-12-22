Science honorees

From left, Mother Seton School eighth-graders Emma and Sarah Simmons of Carroll Valley hold plaques and ribbons they earned as finalists in the Broadcom MASTERS national middle-school science competition. (Submitted Photo)

Two Mother Seton School eighth-graders from Carroll Valley, Emma and Sarah Simmons, earned honors in the finals of a national middle-school science and math event.

They were named by the Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science to the Top 30 of the Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars), according to a news release.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.