Two Mother Seton School eighth-graders from Carroll Valley, Emma and Sarah Simmons, earned honors in the finals of a national middle-school science and math event.
They were named by the Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science to the Top 30 of the Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars), according to a news release.
All 30 finalists, selected from a pool of 1,807 applicants, each received a $500 cash award and participated in Finals Week Oct. 27 through Nov. 2 in Washington, D.C., which encompassed multiple team challenges and judging.
Sarah and Emma’s project was the invention of a “Portable Bronchodilator Delivery System for Equine Inflammatory Respiratory Diseases.”
Emma was awarded second place in the STEM Engineering category, which includes a $2,500 award to attend a STEM camp of her choice next summer.
Sarah received the “Rising Star” award for her work. She will attend the STEM Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Texas, the world’s largest international high school science fair.
“It’s amazing how much the math and science we learned in school helped us,” Sarah said.
“Our teachers are the absolute best in the world,” Emma added.
The twins both aspire to a future in STEM.
Emma hopes to study veterinary medicine, specializing in horses.
Sarah is deciding whether to be an aeronautical engineer or a biomedical engineer.
“No matter what path they choose, these students have a bright future. I can’t wait to see how they’ll improve our world,” said Kathleen Kilty, principal of Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg, Md.
Danielle Kuykendall, the twins’ science teacher, will receive a one-year classroom subscription to Science News magazine, while the school will be awarded $2000 for use toward STEM activities.
MASTERS, a program founded and produced by Society for Science, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers, and innovators who will work towards solving the grand challenges of the future.
Each of the 30 finalists was judged on their research projects and their demonstration of collaboration and critical thinking skills during team challenges, emphasizing the importance and value of teamwork in STEM fields.
