The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of July 3.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Logan Darragh, 21, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of child pornography, criminal use of a communication device, dissemination of photo/film of child pornography, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 1, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ashley Manning, 36, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, following too closely, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Jan. 3, in Bonneauville. The case was held for county court.
Brian James Jr., 19, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol as a minor, disregarding a traffic lane, and careless driving Feb. 11, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Matthew Suarez, 26, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10 and .16, driving at an unsafe speed, disregarding a traffic lane, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance March 4, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
Sean Berryman, 31, of East Berlin, was charged with one count of driving with a BAC between .10 and .16 March 18, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Troy Funkhouser, 52, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10 and .16, driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a traffic lane, driving without rear lights, and careless driving Nov. 27, 2022, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
