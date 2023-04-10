Retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Ed Kisslak, “a dedicated Red Cross blood donor” recently reached “an incredible milestone,” a lifetime donation of 36 gallons of blood to help others, according to a Red Cross release.
Kisslak, of Waynesboro, began donating blood in the early days of his 33-year career in the Air Force and found out he has type O negative blood, the universal blood type, meaning it can be transfused to patients of any other blood type, according to the release.
“It is routinely in short supply. Kisslak continued to be a regular blood donor after retiring from the military,” the release reads.
His “generous donations” may have helped more than 850 patients in need, according to the release.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Thursday, April 27. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app for an appointment.
