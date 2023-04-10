Ed Kisslak

Kisslak

Retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Ed Kisslak, “a dedicated Red Cross blood donor” recently reached “an incredible milestone,” a lifetime donation of 36 gallons of blood to help others, according to a Red Cross release.

Kisslak, of Waynesboro, began donating blood in the early days of his 33-year career in the Air Force and found out he has type O negative blood, the universal blood type, meaning it can be transfused to patients of any other blood type, according to the release.

