Residents of York Springs and the surrounding community will “light up the town” on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the second annual Christmas lights competition to mark the start of the holiday season.
Registration is open through Nov. 30. Prizes will be awarded, and other festivities will take place at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., at the York Springs Fire Company’s barbecue pit.
Residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations may register to participate in the competition by emailing yscommunity@yahoo.com. Participants are asked to turn on their lights on Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for judging. Contest details are available on the York Springs Community Facebook page.
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will feature a live nativity scene and pastors of the local churches retelling the story of Jesus’ birth at Bethlehem. Seasonal music will include caroling with the Bermudian Springs High School Eagle Singers and a performance by the school’s Steel Drum Band. Attendees can join in the caroling and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate as they await Santa Claus’s arrival by fire truck.
“The York Springs Community welcomes everyone to join us in a festive evening with our family, friends and neighbors,” said borough Mayor Nina Tipler. “Help us to cheer on our competitors of the ‘Light Up the Town’ contest and enjoy our Christmas spirit.”
In case of inclement weather on Dec. 4, the event will move indoors to the fire hall. The “Light Up the Town” Christmas celebration is sponsored by York Springs churches, nonprofit organizations, and businesses. Businesses wishing to contribute to prizes for the lights competition may do so by contacting event organizers at the email address above.
