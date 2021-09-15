The Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) Open House will be held Oct. 2, 1-4 p.m. at the fire house, located at 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, according to a release issued by Glenda Heyser, GFD fire prevention coordinator.
The theme is “Passport to Safety.” There will be interactive stations, according to the release. Anyone who gets nine stations stamped will be entered into a drawing for money prizes of $50, $30, and $20. Age groups are child through fifth grade; sixth through 12th grade; and adult.
