The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater is holding auditions Thursday, July 13, for its production of Stephen King’s “Misery.”
Sign-in begins at 6 p.m. with auditions starting at 6:30 p.m., according to a release from the theater. Auditions will be held at the playhouse, which is located at 44 N. Potomac St., Rear, in the heart of Hagerstown’s Arts and Entertainment District and city center.
“Misery,” a King thriller, follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. This production contains adult language, themes, and violence, according to the release.
This production will be directed by Rennes D. Carbaugh and assistant directed by Shawn R. Martin. All roles are open. Swings and/or understudies will be cast/considered. Must be 18 years or older to audition.
This auditioning must be prepared to perform cold readings from the script, and provide headshot and theatrical resume, if possible.
Roles are non-union and paid via a per-performance stipend. Additionally, those cast will be given the opportunity to join the restaurant service staff (if legally eligible, and following training) where they may earn gratuities.
Performance dates are Sept. 15, 16, 22, 24 and 29, and Oct. 1, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22.
