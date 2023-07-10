The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater is holding auditions Thursday, July 13, for its production of Stephen King’s “Misery.”

Sign-in begins at 6 p.m. with auditions starting at 6:30 p.m., according to a release from the theater. Auditions will be held at the playhouse, which is located at 44 N. Potomac St., Rear, in the heart of Hagerstown’s Arts and Entertainment District and city center.

