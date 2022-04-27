The Fairfield Area churches are holding a free vacation Bible school (VBS), God’s Wonder Lab, for children in the Fairfield community, ages 5-12, June 13-17, 6:15-8 p.m. daily,
Youngsters attending the Bible school will do science crafts, have snacks and hear a Bible story of God’s Wonder, Jesus doing the impossible.
The VBS location is centrally located at the Hamiltonban Community Park and, in case of inclement weather, Liberty Worship Center, which is adjacent to the park.
Online registration available at vbcmate.com/Fairfield. For more information, call 717-977-1739. Registration will continue until the week of Bible school.
Children should be brough to the Liberty Worship Center parking lot each night so the VBS “shepherds” can escort them to the park. Registration by May 3, is desired so the organizers have an idea of the number of youngsters who will attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.