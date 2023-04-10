Kay Hollabaugh will share her experience of operating an agricultural business on Friday, April 14, at 2 p.m., in the Wellness Café at SpiriTrust.
John Ricca will address the Lifelong Learning group Friday April 28 at 2 p.m. in the SpiriTrust Wellness Café, speaking on on the war in Ukraine and Russian weapons threat.
Both presentations will be followed by discussion and light refreshments.
The Lifelong Learning Academy is a free public service for senior citizens with curious minds. The group meets informally twice a month for lectures and films.
No registration is required, but those attending are asked to check in at the SpiriTrust front desk.
For more information, contact Nicole Richwine at 717-334-6204.
