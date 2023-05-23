Beginning on Memorial Day, Monday May 29, and running through Labor Day, the notes of taps will once more fill the air every evening as the famous 24-note call is sounded in Gettysburg National Cemetery, according to a release from the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.

The fellowship and Gettysburg National Military Park will co-sponsor the seventh year of One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, in partnership with Taps for Veterans and Gettysburg’s Licensed Battlefield Guides. The program will run nightly at 7 p.m. at the Soldiers’ National Monument in Gettysburg National Cemetery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.