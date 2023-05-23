Beginning on Memorial Day, Monday May 29, and running through Labor Day, the notes of taps will once more fill the air every evening as the famous 24-note call is sounded in Gettysburg National Cemetery, according to a release from the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.
The fellowship and Gettysburg National Military Park will co-sponsor the seventh year of One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, in partnership with Taps for Veterans and Gettysburg’s Licensed Battlefield Guides. The program will run nightly at 7 p.m. at the Soldiers’ National Monument in Gettysburg National Cemetery.
This program will feature two new educational components this season.
Beginning daily at 5:30 p.m., representatives from Gettysburg’s Licensed Battlefield Guides will offer a free interpretive program exploring the aftermath of the battle and the creation of the National Cemetery, concluding at the Soldiers’ National Monument.
During the formal taps program, beginning at 7 p.m., representatives from the Lincoln Fellowship, guest National Park Service rangers, and Licensed Battlefield Guides will offer brief historical vignettes.
Called Enduring Pathways, these will focus on Abraham Lincoln, the Gettysburg Address, the history of taps, and the Soldiers’ National Monument, with topics changing nightly.
The Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania also announced the Unknown Union soldier will be represented on the commemorative coin for the 2023 One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg. The coins are presented to volunteer participants who offer their time and talents for this tribute, according to the release.
The buglers include active-duty military musicians, military veterans, Civil War living historians and musicians, community band members, high school and college students, and music teachers.
The opening ceremony will be on Memorial Day, May 29, at 7 p.m. Guest speakers are Michelle A. Krowl, the Civil War and Reconstruction specialist in the Manuscript Division at the Library of Congress, and Lt. Gen. Christopher F. Burne, USAF (retired). Burne was the 17th judge advocate general of the Air Force. Park Superintendent Steven D. Sims and Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing will also speak. Patriotic music will be supplied by buglers under the direction of Jari Villanueva, Taps for Veterans.
