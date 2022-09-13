Adams County
A free, open to the public, outdoor fly-casting workshop, sponsored by the local Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU) chapter, will be held Sept. 21, 6–7 p.m. at the Adams County Conservation District Building, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
————
Physical Fitness Task Force will hold a Fall Walking Party Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Carroll Commons, 5685 Fairfield Road, Carroll Valley. Walk the one-mile trail as many times as you like, 1-6 p.m. Walks are free and open to everyone; held rain or shine. If you walk on your own, send an email or Facebook post letting us know. Dogs on leashes welcome. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
Acapella singing with Torch of Faith Quartet is being held at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, New Oxford, Sunday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. Public welcome.
Bendersville
Girlfriends will meet at the Elkhorn on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. Program by Doris.
Biglerville
Old Tyme Bingo, sponsored by American Legion Post 262 Ladies Auxiliary, will be held Sept. 16, at the American Legion Woods Pavilion. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. All cash prizes, all paper cards, and door prizes. Refreshments available for purchase. BYOB. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808.
————
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Hunterstown Diner. New members welcome.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch at 12 noon, Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Gettysburg Family Restaurant.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will hold a social at Hoss’s on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 11:30 a.m. Spouses and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at the Hunterstown Diner on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 12:30 p.m. All class members, spouses and guests are urged to attend.
————
The VFW Gettysburg dining room will reopen to the public on Fridays beginning Sept. 16.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Oct. 8 at the Adams County Farmers Market. Cost is $12; includes half chicken, baked potato, applesauce and a dinner roll. To order, call Linda at 717-398-7119, Cindy at 717-487-9131 or Donna at 570-971-7877. Pre-sale pickup 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for orders is Sept. 26.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Hoss’s, York Road.
————
The Gettysburg American Legion Riders will hold their fourth annual Ride to End Childhood Cancer event at American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., Sunday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit Blake Bumbaugh. Registration at 9 a.m., cost is $20 donation. To make a donation, make checks payable to Post 202 American Legion Riders, with “End Childhood Cancer” in the memo line, and send it to the Legion or just stop by the event to deliver it.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
————
The Gettysburg Fire Department will host an Open House on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-4 p.m. The theme is Fire Prevention Passport to Safety with over 20 interactive stations. Those who get nine stamps on a passport will be entered in a drawing for cash prizes. Age groups are child through third grade, and fourth through 12th grade. All ages welcome.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
McKnightstown
The annual anniversary covered dish picnic for Flohr’s Lutheran Church is Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Meat and beverages will be provided. Games for all ages. For more information, call 717-642-9233 or 717-334-4293.
————
St. John’s UCC will host a bake, yard, rummage sale Saturday, Sept. 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches for purchase.
New Oxford
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, will be Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, behind the church, 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Dinner will be held on the third Sunday each month until spring. Thrift store open during dinner.
