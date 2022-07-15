Adams County
A guided 2-mile hike on the Ramble Trail in Caledonia State Park is planned on Saturday, July 16, starting at 8:30 a.m. Park in Lot 2. The trail passes through one of the oldest white pine plantations in the state. It is a bit rocky with light elevation, rated easy. Katie Groomes, member of the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force and WellSpan Exercise Specialist will lead this hike. Bring a water bottle.
Bird Walk at Willoughby Run, Gettysburg National Military Park, is set for Saturday, July 16. South Mountain Audubon Society will sponsor a walk at the site of the former Gettysburg Country Club along Route 30 just west of Gettysburg. Park and meet at 7:30 a.m. by the tennis courts/outdoor pool complex at 730 Chambersburg Road. The easiest access to this parking lot is from Country Club Lane. Do not use the Gettysburg Day Spa parking lot. The hike will be about 1-½ miles over flat terrain, but not all of it is on an even surface so sturdy walking shoes or hiking boots are recommended. Be sure to carry water and insect repellent may be needed. This walk is free and open to the public.
Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, New Oxford, will host a hymn sing on Sunday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. with Charles Musselman as leader. For more information, call 717-465-1561.
Gettysburg Young Marines will host a car wash Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gettysburg Advanced Auto Parts, 861 York Road, for donations.
A vintage tractor display, the Tom Walter collection, is open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to the public to view for free through July 24, at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville. All ages are welcome to visit, sit on real farm tractors and take pictures.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Historic Gettysburg-Adams County’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (Rt. 116), Gettysburg.
Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Annual Summer Book Sale Bonanza is July 28-30, at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Five free books per child who attends. Special for teachers Friday only, 15 free classroom appropriate books per teacher. Saturday, $5 per bag sale, buy two get one free. Food truck available for breakfast and lunch Thursday and Friday.
Bendersville
Girlfriends (formerly Red Hat group) will meet for a covered dish social at Mary’s home on Tuesday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Biglerville
A support group for caregivers of disabled veterans will meet at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library on July 20, at 1 p.m. For more information, email AdamsCountyCaregiver@gmail.com.
Buchanan Valley
The Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department is having its Monthly Meat Raffle on July 15. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a free meal at 6 p.m.; wheel spins at 7 p.m. Meal is broasted chicken, fresh cut fries, salad, dessert and refreshments. This family event supports the local volunteers. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
East Berlin
It’s time for the Summerfest 5K Run from the East Berlin Area Community Center on Saturday, July 16 with 8 a.m. gunshot start; $25 per runner. Register at www.runsignup.com.
East Berlin Area Community Center is hosting a Christmas in July Sale and a Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The sale is set for Thursday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with all items individually priced. There are two times for Lunch with Santa, both on Friday, July 22, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. at $7 per person. Reservations, which can be made at www.ebacc.org are necessary.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet at the Hunterstown Diner for lunch at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 20. All class members, spouses and guests are encouraged to attend.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet on Thursday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will hold a social at Hoss’s, York Road, on Wednesday, July 20, at 11:30 a.m. Spouses and/or guests are welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, July 19 at 12 noon at Ventura’s in Fairfield.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Li’s Restaurant to park and walk in the area on Tuesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Hanover
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting the annual $99 and Under Show at the art guild’s gallery, 32 Carlisle St. The show continues through August. Artwork in all mediums. Gallery hours: Tuesdays through Fridays, 12-5 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit hanoverareaarts.com or call 717-632-2521.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, July 24. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular games and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
New Oxford
Everything in the Immaculate Conception Thrift Shop, 101 North Peters St., is half off on Saturday, July 16.
