Adams County
The second annual Spring Fever Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of the Adams County Library System, is set for Saturday, April 30, at the Gettysburg Library garage, 140 Baltimore St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is May 7.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have prom gowns priced $10-$40 through May 17. Wedding gowns are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
————
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
————
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
Biglerville
Biglerville Fire Department will provide a drive-thru free Easter dinner Saturday, April 16, 12-2 p.m., while supply of meals lasts. The meal is provided courtesy of an anonymous donor and fire company volunteers. A fire truck will help the Easter bunny visit around town starting at 2 p.m.
————
The Centerview Cemetery Association requests all grave site decorations be removed by May 1 for the mowing season. The association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites thereafter.
———
Bender’s Union Cemetery Association, 1385 Rentzel Road, requests all grave decorations be removed by May 15 for the mowing season. The association will not be responsible for items left on the grave sites thereafter. Donations to cover the mowing of the Bender’s Union Cemetery are requested. Send donations to Bender’s Union Cemetery, c/o Bender’s Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Fire Department Meat Raffle is April 15. Meal is fried fish, broasted chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, dessert and refreshments. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free meal at 6 p.m.; raffle starts at 7 p.m. No tickets required. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
————
Basket Bingo at Buchanan Valley Fire Department is set for April 24. Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo starts at 1 p.m. with 20 games; light lunch is included for $20. Call Linda at 717-677-6408 for more information.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
————
Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser to benefit Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments on Saturday, April 30. Drive thru pick-up event. Meal cost is $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road, at noon on Tuesday, April 19. Class members and friends are invited.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch Thursday, April 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 has discontinued being open to the public on Fridays until a cook is hired.
————
Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, is hosting a Rummage and Bake Sale, Friday, April 22, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering clothing, jewelry, household items and furniture. Saturday is fill-a-bag for $1 day. Proceeds benefit area nonprofits.
Hanover
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting the annual Members Spring Art Show through April 30, at the guild’s gallery, 32 Carlisle St. Gallery hours: Tuesday — Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 717-632-2521 or visit www.hanoverareaarts.com.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 21-23, to benefit its missions program. Hours are: Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
McKnightstown
Flohrs Cemetery Association request all grave site decorations, including Christmas and Easter decorations, be removed by May 1, to prepare for the upcoming mowing season. The cemetery association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites after May 1.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, at the Nugen Propane, 5815 York Road. Dinners will be sold at event, no advanced tickets. Cost is $10, which includes half a chicken, roll, baked potato, and apple sauce. The club will also be selling Amish-made brooms at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.