Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
AA, Alcoholics Anonymous, meets at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Monday through Saturday at 12 noon; Fridays at 7 p.m.; and Saturdays at 7:30 a.m.
Al-Anon meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St.
Codependents Anonymous meetings are held via Zoom Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.; the last Saturday of the month is in-person at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 130 N. Stratton St. For more information, call Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
AlAnon meets Tuesdays at noon, at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. Parking is in the rear of the church. Enter through side glass doors, take elevator to top floor classrooms, turn left, room on the right.
New Oxford
Parkinson’s Third Thursday, a Parkinson’s education and support group at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, meets the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. All are welcome. The group meets in the Encore Room, which is located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center. For more information, contact villager Helen Stratton at 864-915-0710; email parkinsonetwork@gmail.com; or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.
