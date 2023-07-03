The Pennsylvania House of Representative this week passed legislation (H.B. 850) that would provide a waiver for people who menstruate and utilize SNAP or WIC to purchase menstrual hygiene products and diapers using those programs, according to a Democratic Caucus release.

The bill’s author, state Rep. Darisha Parker, said she is proud to be an ally for women who menstruate across the commonwealth.

