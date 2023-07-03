The Pennsylvania House of Representative this week passed legislation (H.B. 850) that would provide a waiver for people who menstruate and utilize SNAP or WIC to purchase menstrual hygiene products and diapers using those programs, according to a Democratic Caucus release.
The bill’s author, state Rep. Darisha Parker, said she is proud to be an ally for women who menstruate across the commonwealth.
It would also create a grant program that would provide eligible public schools with funding to acquire and distribute menstrual hygiene products.
“This legislation would remove barriers for those who menstruate and utilize these programs. Period poverty disproportionately affects communities of color, so this bill would address that systemic problem,” Parker said. “We need to provide dignity amongst women and girls. It’s sad many have to deal with scarcity of feminine products and diapers.”
Parker also noted the partnership of Lynette Medley, founder and chief executive officer of No More Secrets, who was instrumental in the legislation.
