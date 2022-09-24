Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) said Friday he will soon introduce legislation prohibiting pediatric gender transition surgeries as part of his efforts to protect Pennsylvania’s children from the unintended consequences of fringe progressive ideologies, according to a state Senate Republicans Communications Office release.

“These experimental medical procedures risk the health and wellbeing of our children,” Mastriano said. “I can’t stand by as medical providers across the country cave to the pressures of militant leftists committed to distorting the concept of gender so that it defies the bounds of science and logic.”

