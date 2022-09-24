Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) said Friday he will soon introduce legislation prohibiting pediatric gender transition surgeries as part of his efforts to protect Pennsylvania’s children from the unintended consequences of fringe progressive ideologies, according to a state Senate Republicans Communications Office release.
“These experimental medical procedures risk the health and wellbeing of our children,” Mastriano said. “I can’t stand by as medical providers across the country cave to the pressures of militant leftists committed to distorting the concept of gender so that it defies the bounds of science and logic.”
So far, Tennessee lawmakers have also announced plans to approve similar legislation in 2023, according to the release.
This comes three months after the World Professional Association for Transgender Health recommended hormone treatments in children as young as 14 and surgeries, including double mastectomies, hysterectomies and testicle removal, between the ages of 15 and 17, according to the release.
“Kids are being coached into life-altering decisions without any evidence to support the safety or efficacy of these so-called treatments,” Mastriano said. “The medical community’s rush to embrace these procedures is disturbing and compels action from lawmakers to protect gender-questioning children, not experiment upon them.”
