The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce (NOACC) announced the 65th Annual Market on the Square is slated for Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This year’s event will feature its usual antique, craft and food vendors in addition to new offerings including a farmers market and entertainment. There will also be additional vendors specializing in vintage items, collectibles, repurposed décor and more,” the NOACC release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.