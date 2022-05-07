The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled on Route 134 (Taneytown Road) in Mount Joy Township, Adams County, according to a PennDOT release.
Weather permitting, this project will begin Monday, May 9, at which time an approximately three-month detour is expected to go into effect. The detour will use Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) and Barlow Road (Route 2001).
This project includes wing wall tiebacks, concrete repairs, milling, paving and line painting, according to the release.
JD Eckman Inc., of York Springs, is the contractor on this project, which is part of a $6,441,217 multiple-year bridge maintenance contract that includes work on bridges in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Also, 511PA is available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8, at https://twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects, https://www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-8/Pages/default.aspx.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.